Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan Takes a Stand, Schools Kunickaa for Her Overly Controlling Attitude

Bigg Boss 19, the JioHotstar and Colors TV show, has been keeping the buzz high. And this Weekend Ka Vaar, popular director and choreographer Farah Khan will grace the show, which has built excitement among fans as she is known to speak viewers’ minds to the contestants. This time, the target is set clearly, not just Baseer and Nehal, but Farah also called out Kunickaa for her controlling attitude.

The upcoming episode will see Farah very polite but bluntly schooling Kunickaa. She emphasizes that her behavior, such as taking food from someone’s plate and keeping it, comes across as shocking. Not just that, Farah also highlights how Kunickaa directly criticizes someone’s upbringing, as Kunickaa targeted Tanya, which is very wrong.

And if you think that’s enough, Farah also told Kunickaa that no one has the right to pinpoint anyone on that thing. Farah emphasizes that Kunickaa thinks she never goes wrong, and concluded by saying Kunickaa is becoming a ‘control freak’, setting the moment intense.

Will Kunickaa understand Farah Khan’s advice?

Bigg Boss 19 started with a grand premiere on August 24, and it has been creating buzz since then. And this year it’s ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ the theme, adding more drama and twists. You can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM or on Colors TV channel at 10:30 PM.