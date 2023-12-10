Congratulations! Mukti Mohan Ties Knot With Actor Kunal Thakur, See Dreamy Photos

The famous dancer Mukti Mohan tied the knot with her boyfriend, Kunal Thakur, who is also an actor. This adorable duo took wedding vows in a dreamy wedding ceremony.

Sharing this good news, the couple, on an Instagram post, wrote, “In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife. #KunalKoMiliMukti.”

The wedding theme for this actor-dancer duo was oh-so-wow decorated with flowers and dreamy set under the open sky. For his special day, Multi Mohan wore a blush pink lehenga with bold red details and was embellished with intricate designs and prints. Her glow was irresistible on the big day. While Kunal looked heartthrob in a stunning embellished ivory kurta pyjama with the red scarf, with the matching pagadi, Kunal complemented his look.

While many celebrities like Sunil Grover, Vijay Varma, Rashami Desai, Ayushmaan Khurrana and others wished the couple a happy married life.

