Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reacts On Armaan Malik’s Entry In Bigg Boss OTT S3 With Two Wives: “It’s Filth”

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has already become an attention seeker, stirring controversies. The new host, Anil Kapoor, welcomed the contestants on premiere night, among which Armaan Malik was one who entered the show with his two wives, Payal and Kritika, sparking debate. While many fans were disappointed by Bigg Boss makers for promoting ‘polygamy’ on Indian television, now popular TV actress and Bigg Boss 13, 14, and 15 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee condemned the trio’s participation.

Taking to her social media handle ‘X,’ Devoleena shared a post with a long paragraph bashing the makers of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 for sending the wrong message in society and showing ‘filth’ in the name of entertainment. She wrote, “Do you think this is entertainment? This is not entertainment, it’s filth. Don’t make the mistake of taking this lightly because it’s not just a reel, it’s real. I mean, I can’t even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment ? I feel disgusted just hearing about it. Gross. I mean, in just 6/7 days love happened, marriage happened, and then the same thing with the wife’s best friend. This is beyond my imagination.”

https://x.com/Devoleena_23/status/1804581586673049906

Questioning Bigg Boss for approaching Armaan Malik and his wives, Devoleena, in her post, said, “And Bigg Boss, what has happened to you? Kya itne bure din chal rahe hai apke that you find polygamy entertaining? What were you thinking when you introduced such contestants? This show is watched by people from children to the elderly. What do you want to teach the new generation? That they can have 2-3-4 marriages? Everyone can live happily together? Go and ask those who suffer from such incidents every day, living their lives in misery.”

Further, Devoleena went on to emphasize that the show is watched by different age groups, including children and grown-ups, which may send wrong messages and may influence society negatively. She also highlighted the importance of the Special Marriage Act and Uniform Civil Code and said, “This is why the Special Marriage Act and UCC (Uniform Civil Code) should be mandatory. So that the law is the same for everyone and society can be free from such filth. A second wife while having a first wife. 🤮Imagine if in the name of equality, wives started having 2-2 husbands, would you still be entertained?”

Lastly, Devoleena questioned the supporters of the content creators as this will severely influence the young generation. “And I don’t understand who their followers are. And for what reason do they follow them? Is your mind in the right place or not please get it treated first. If you find this shamelessness right then your life is a waste. You can’t think beyond it nor can you do anything about it. What do you want to teach the new generation, that they should have multiple marriages? Gross. The thought itself is so cringe. And if it’s so necessary to have 2-3 marriages then do it and stay at home. Don’t spread this filthy mindset to the world. As a society, we are only heading towards destruction. Truly people have gone mad. And Bigg Boss, I don’t know what has happened to you,” she wrote.