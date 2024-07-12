Divyanka Tripathi Asks Fans Not To Worry After Getting Robbed In Europe

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya jetted for vacation in Europe to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary. The couple has been sharing photos from their trip, and everything looked amazing until they became victims of robbery. Reportedly, their belongings, including their passports, wallets, and other stuff valued at 10 lakhs, were robbed in the foreign city. The shocking news created a buzz yesterday. And now the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress penned a note expressing her gratitude and asking her fans not to worry as they have few things left and are coping with the situation.

Taking to her Instagram story, Divyanka penned a long note sharing updates about the robbery and how she is dealing with it along with Vivek Dahiya. In the long paragraph, the actress wrote, “Dear all, Thanks for your immense love and support. It truly means a lot! After losing so much thankfully the much needed love is not lost! Giving our loved ones and the concerned people an update as we are unable to reply to everyone personally.”

Divyanka updated her fans about her situation and said, “Currently, our money situation is kind of sorted as we’ve got some help from a dear friend. We’ve replaced the rented car as it was thankfully insured. We’ll be heading towards the embassy in another city today to get the emergency certificate sorted. Also, we have not lost everything as being reported. We have a few things left that were in the boot of the car. Also, left with our spirit intact! No one can snatch that away!”