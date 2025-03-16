Erica Fernandes Opens Up On Past Relationships, Abuse, And Battling Negative Entities On Sets

Erica Fernandes needs no introduction. The talented TV actress rose to fame after portraying Sonakshi Bose in the daily soap Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. She has been away from the limelight for a long time now after her appearance in Kasauti Zindagi Key 2. Now, in an interview, Erica opened up on her past relationship, the abuses, the negative entities on sets, and more.

In a recent interview with YouTuber-actor-anchor Shardul Pandit, the Kasauti Zindagi Key 2 actress opened up about her shocking personal life facts. The very first thing Erica revealed is that she has been single for almost four years now. She emphasised that she wants to date someone, but mentioning her past experience has become scary now.

Erica boldly opened up about her past relationship, revealing that her partner asked her to leave the industry if their relationship worked out, which she didn’t agree with. Disclosing the identity of her ex, the actress revealed that he was a businessman. However, showcasing the hypocritical side of a relationship, Erica highlighted that men want to date an actress and are allowed to do everything, but when it comes to marriage, they demand to leave acting, which is very unfair for females.

When asked about Erica putting up a ring photo, she revealed the reason behind it – My ex, at that point in time, needed security because I’m an actress and, in pursuit of making the relationship successful, did few things. But things didn’t work out as Erica mentioned that her past relationship was very toxic, with violence, abuse, and everything wrong.

Lastly, discussing negative energies, Erica opened up and said she had experienced it and figured it out. She highlighted that you will get to know when you do things that you don’t want to buy, you end up doing. So, to save yourself from such things, avoid eating or taking to anything from anyone around you on the sets.