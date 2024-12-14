TV News: Erica Fernandes Becomes Samosa Fan, Asha Negi Enjoys Vacation In Maldives To, Vivek Dahiya’s Cute Birthday Wish To Divyanka Tripathi

In the television world, something special happens in the lives of the gelly stars every day. Let’s check out how the actors are enjoying their day today, from Erica Fernandes becoming a samosa fan, Asha Negi enjoying vacations, and Vivek Dahiya’s birthday wish for Divyanka Tripathi.

1) Erica Fernandes Becoming Samosa Fan

The gorgeous Erica shared a series of photos as she became a samosa fan. The visuals suggest that the actress loves samosas and enjoys eating them on a sunny day. Wearing a cute yellow cardigan with blue denim jeans and minimalistic makeup, she looked cute. Her cuteness and quirkiness always grab our attention, and this is just another example.

2) Asha Negi Enjoying Maldives Vacation

Taking some time out of her busy schedule, Asha planned a Maldives vacation. In the photos, the actress is seen enjoying her time near the poolside. She wore a brown one-shoulder crop top with a bikini bottom. Her minimalistic makeup and accessories added a statement touch. Before jumping in the water, the actress prioritized applying lotion. In the photos, she poses, flaunting her unfiltered and beautiful side.

3) Surbhi Jyoti’s Birthday Wish For Husband

Surbhi shared a bunch of photos with her beloved husband Sumit Suri. The adorable photos highlight their chemistry in real life, and one can say they are true ‘couple’ goals. Wishing for his birthday, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday dear husband.

Life feels like a holiday with you(mostly)

I love you. Thank you for being so amazing.”

4) Vivek Dahiya’s Cute Birthday Wish For Divyanka Tripathi

Vivek shared a couple of adorable selfies with Divyanka. In the photo, the actor hugged his wife and in the other kissed her forehead wishing her for her birthday in the cutest way. He captioned the post, “To the woman who can turn a bad day into a good one with just a smile. To my queen (also my remote control) Happy Birthday.”