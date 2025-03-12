Esha Kansara Suffers Hand Injury, Gives Shoutout For Upcoming Gujarati Film

Esha Kansara is a well-known actress in the town. Besides her professional life, the actress loves to spend time on social media and share personal and professional updates about her life. Today, she dropped a shocking update about her health. The actress revealed that she recently injured her hand, leading to plaster.

On her Instagram, Esha shared a couple of photos from her bedroom showcasing her fractured hand. However, amidst the tough times, the actress is smiling, showcasing her courageous and strong willpower. With her caption, the actress revealed that she is unable to text and can only accept voice notes.

Expressing her feelings about the shoot, Esha highlighted that some shoot memories are crazy; however, she is finally heading for promotions of her upcoming Gujarati film. In addition, he clarified that her hand injury won’t take much time, and so she is ready for work-related inquiries.

Esha captioned, “A couple weeks of voice notes only plz. Best day at shoot calls for some crazy memories right?! Finally promotion mein we’ll have some story to tell #Naankhatai #gujaratifilm. FYI- Ye kuch hi dinon ki baat hai but kaam bandh nahi hoga kindly still call for work?”

Esha Kansara has appeared in the Hindi TV serials Mukti Bandhan and Meri Bhabhi. She has also featured in Maddam Sir and Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana.