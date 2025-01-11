Exclusive: Aashvi Bisht joins the cast of Shemaroo Umang’s Choti Thakurain

Writer-turned-producer Raghuvir Shekhawat’s production house, Natkhat Productions will soon come up with a show on Shemaroo Umang. The show titled Choti Thakurain will have Sheel Verma and Diksha Dhami as leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about popular actress Ishita Ganguly playing the main antagonist in the show. We also wrote about Jaya Ojha playing a vital role. If you have missed these stories, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Ishita Ganguly to play the negative lead in Raghuvir Shekhawat’s new show Choti Thakurain for Shemaroo Umang

Exclusive: Jaya Ojha joins the cast of Raghuvir Shekhawat’s Choti Thakurain for Shemaroo Umang

Now, we hear of young actress Aashvi Bisht joining the cast of the show. The show’s first look promo is out which shows a royal family, with the matriarch being Ektaa BP Singh’s character. Jaya Ojha, Ishit Ganguly and Diksha Dhami’s introductions are also there in the promo.

Aashvi was seen in Naagin and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

As per a reliable source, “She will play the parallel lead in the show opposite the male lead.”

We buzzed Aashvi but did not get through to her.

Producer Raghuvir Shekhawat confirmed the news saying, “Yes, she is a fab artist and playing a pivotal role in the show.”

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.