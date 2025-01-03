Exclusive: Jaya Ojha joins the cast of Raghuvir Shekhawat’s Choti Thakurain for Shemaroo Umang

Veteran actress Jaya Ojha who was recently seen in Colors’ Krishna Mohini, in the role of Fahmaan Khan’s mother, will soon join the cast of Shemaroo Umang’s new show. The upcoming show titled ‘Choti Thakurain’ will be produced by writer-turned-producer Raghuvir Shekhawat’s production house, Natkhat Productions.

Media reports state that newcomer Sheel Verma will play the male lead in the show. As per reports, Diksha Dhami who was last seen in Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile, will play the female lead in the show. We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Ishita Ganguly, the seasoned actress playing the negative lead in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

As per a reliable source, “Jaya Ojha will play the mother of the male lead in the show.”

Jaya Ojha is known for her portrayals in TV shows Sasural Simar Ka, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, Badho Bahu, Tera Yaar Hoon Mein, Palkon Ki Chaon Mein 2 etc.

We hear that the show has gone on the floor. From what we know, the cast has shot an outdoor schedule in Jaipur.

