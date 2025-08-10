Exclusive: Abhishek Nigam On Playing Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya – “Usse Badi Khushnaseebi Kuch Nahi…”

Actor Abhishek Nigam is all set for a grand comeback with his upcoming series Shankar – The Revolutionary Man. As he gears up for his big project in the main role of playing Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya, the actor opened up in an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz about his character and the opportunity to play the big role.

Abhishek is returning with something new and unexpected, playing the role of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya in the upcoming series Shankar – The Revolutionary Man expressed his excitement, saying that he is very happy with the big role he got because it is important for an actor.

Abhishek further emphasized, “Jis tarah ka role nibhane mil raha hai it is very different from all the past work I have done. Aur as an actor, I always seek opportunity to portray different different characters and this is one of them and this is one of the biggest. I would not say a character, but the biggest persona that has given so much to India, that has given so much to our culture. Toh jab Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya ka patra nibhane ka mauka mil raha hai toh usse badi khushnaseebi kuch nahi ho sakti.”

Shankar – The Revolutionary Man is produced by Modi Studios in association with Rajarshi Bhupendra Modi. This is the biopic of saint and philosopher Adi Shankaracharya. The series casts Shilpa Shirodkar, Rati Pandey, Rajesh Shringarpure, Farnaz Shetty, Manoj Joshi and others besides Abhishek Nigam.