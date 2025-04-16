Exclusive: Akshay Anand joins the cast of Sony TV’s Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Actor Akshay Anand who is presently seen in Colors’ show Megha Barsenge in the role of Jeet Khurana has joined the cast of Sony TV’s upcoming historical show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The show is being produced by Contiloe Pictures.

As we know, Sony TV has quite a few launches coming in the near future. Sony TV is, gearing up for a few big fiction launches with Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Ganesh Kartikeya, and Balaji Telefilms’ love story Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season, Aami Dakini being in the pipeline.

The promo of Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan showed Ronit Roy getting back to television after a long time. Ronit Roy plays the pivotal role of Someshvar Chauhan, father of Prithviraj Chauhan. As reports in the media state, actress Tejaswini Kolhapure and Avinesh Rekhi are part of the project.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Abhinav Sharma being part of the show. We also wrote exclusively about child actors UV Savaliya and Riddhi Sharma being roped in for the show.

We now hear of Akshay Anand joining the cast of the show, in a crucial role.

As per a reliable source, “Akshay Anand will be seen playing the brother of Someshvar Chauhan, played by Ronit Roy.”

