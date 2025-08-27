Exclusive Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar reveals “I want to be the way I am”

Bigg Boss season 19, the show hosted by Salman Khan, officially launched on Sunday. This time, the special thing is that the show will be OTT-first and first stream on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm, followed by its telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. The show had many interesting contestants this time, including social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar. The special thing is that Nagma will be seen with her ex-boyfriend Awez Darbar this season. In a conversation with IWMBuzz.com before entering the show, Nagma spoke openly about the reason for going on the show, her reaction to staying in the house with Awez, and her strategy.

What prompted you to take Bigg Boss?

“I have always been a fan of Bigg Boss. I have been watching this show since 2007. When I used to watch Bigg Boss as a kid, I always wished that I, too, would be a part of this house someday. Today, when I go inside, Choti Nagma will be very happy and excited.”

You are going into the house along with Awez Darbar. Will you both get together and plan your acts? How will it be?

“I don’t think it is right to make plans inside the house, because everyone knows everything there. Going with the flow and putting forward my strong qualities would be better. That will matter more.”

Social media influencers have always done well in Bigg Boss. What do you have to say about this?

“I don’t think being a social media influencer can make someone do well in Bigg Boss. If you look at last year’s winner, he was not a social media star. I think it all depends on the person’s own personality.”

Tell us about the nature in you that will help you in the show?

“I always stand up for my loved ones and those I love. This quality will make me strong in the game.”

What are your weaknesses?

“My biggest weakness is that I am very emotional, and sometimes I overthink. These things can sometimes affect my game.”

Who is your idol when it comes to the Bigg Boss show?

“Gauahar Khan. She has always been my inspiration. Even though I know her personally, how she played in Bigg Boss before inspires me and millions of girls.”

What advice have your family and peers given you for the show?

They told me, “You are a good person, strong, so you don’t need to pretend to be someone else. Just be who you are.”

What do you want your fans to see and admire in you?

“I want people to remember me for my values ​​and principles. Every person should have some purpose, values ​​, and principles in life.”

Why do you think viewers will like you in the house?

“Because I am entertaining, emotional, and like a normal person. Yes, at the same time, I have a positive and strong mindset, which will take me forward.”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!