Exclusive: Bobby Vats joins the cast of Colors’ Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak

Actor Bobby Vats who is a theatre professional, having featured in projects Joru Ka Gulaam, Aa Dekhe Zara, Pyaari Taarawali Love Story etc, has joined the cast of the upcoming Colors show Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak, the reincarnation drama produced by BBC. The show which will dwell on the theme of a love story and reincarnation has actors Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra playing the leads.

The first look and the promo of Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak has been received well. With what can be made out from the promo, this looks to be a very intriguing love story set up on the lines of reincarnation drama. It is believed that the lead girl will die and reincarnate, while the male lead will be shown to grow older by age in this love story.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Jyoti Gauba playing mother to the female lead. We also wrote about child actor Dhan Tejas being part of the project.

Now, we hear of Bobby Vats playing a very interesting and pivotal character in the show.

