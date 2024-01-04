Exclusive: Jyoti Gauba bags a pivotal role in Colors’ reincarnation drama Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak

Actress Jyoti Gauba who was recently seen in the popular shows Imlie on Star Plus and Katha Ankahee on Sony TV, will be part of the upcoming Colors show titled Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak. The show which will dwell on the theme of a love story and reincarnation, is being produced by BBC. Actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra will play the leads in the show.

The first look and the promo of Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak has been received well. With what can be made out from the promo, this looks to be a very intriguing love story set up on the lines of reincarnation drama. It is believed that the lead girl will die and reincarnate, while the male lead will be shown to grow older by age in this love story.

We hear that Jyoti Gauba will play a pivotal role, and will be part of the main family.

As per a reliable source, “Jyoti Gauba will play mother to the female lead, Trupti in the initial phase of the show, where the premise will be that of the village.”

Jyoti will play a character which will be a contrast to her sophisticated characterizations in her recent shows Katha Ankahee and Imlie. She will play a villager, who will be grappling with financial problems.

We buzzed Jyoti, but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.