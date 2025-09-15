Exclusive: Gaurav S Bajaj to play the lead in Dhaakad Beera post the leap?

Gaurav S Bajaj, who was recently seen in a special cameo opposite Shivangi Joshi in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, has likely bagged his next lead role on TV. Gaurav is known for his prolific performances as the lead in shows Sapnon Se Bhare Naina, Piya Rangrezz, Siddhi Vinayak, Meri Gudiya, Janam Janam Ka Saath, etc. We at IWMBuzz.com hear that he is likely to play the lead role of Samrat in Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films show, Dhaakad Beera, on Colors TV.

As we know, Dhaakad Beera will soon take a leap, with the leads Samrat and Kishmish growing up. The show has the concept of the unwavering devotion of a brother towards his sister. He stands tall and vows to protect his sister from all troubles, and faces staunch objection from his own family.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that a lot of popular actors were considered as leads post the leap in Dhaakad Beera. Ultimately, it looks like the search has ended with Gaurav S Bajaj, likely to be in contention to play the lead.

As per a reliable source, “Though he has not been signed as of now, the channel and production are keen on roping in Gaurav for the lead role of Samrat.”

We buzzed Gaurav, but did not hear from him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

As we know, child actor Divyam Shukla has been playing the role of Samrat as of now.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.