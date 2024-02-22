Exclusive: Gaurav Sharma to enter Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan

Gaurav Sharma, who is known for his work in shows like Choti Sarrdaarni and Karmadhikari Shanidev, has bagged a new show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Shrimad Ramayan produced by Swastik Productions. As per a source, “Gaurav will be seen playing the character of Indra’s son Jayant.”

The ensemble cast of ‘Shrimad Ramayan’ includes – Sujay Reu (Lord Ram), Prachi Bansal (Sita), Basant Bhatt (Lakshman), Nikhlesh Rathore (Bharat), Samarthya Gupta (Shatrughan), Arav Chaudhary (Dashrath), Shilpa Saklani (Kaikeyi), Nirbhay Wadhwa (Hanuman) and Nikitin Dheer (Ravan).

The show is poised to reveal one of the pivotal and cherished moments of this saga —the divine birth of Lord Ram, lovingly referred to as Ram Lalla. Known for his righteousness, wisdom, and devotion to duty – King Dashrath ruled the prosperous kingdom of Ayodhya, but he lacked a son to take his dynasty forward. However, through a yagna performed by King Dashrath and his wives, they were granted the boon of having sons, resulting in the birth of Lord Ram to Queen Kausalya, Bharat, who was born to Queen Kaikeyi, and the twins – Lakshman and Shatragun, who were born to Queen Sumitra.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.