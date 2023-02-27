Gaurav Mukesh the talented actor who has been an integral cast of Star Plus’ Imlie wherein he shares screen space with his real-life wife Rajshri Rani, has now bagged a new show. He will be seen in Dangal’s new show produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Beyond Dreams.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written about this plot being a romantic thriller. We have also written exclusively about Puneett Chouksey and Khushbu Tiwari playing the leads in this project.

Exclusive: Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul fame Khushbu Tiwari to play the lead in Beyond Dreams’ next for Dangal

Exclusive: Puneett Chouksey to play the lead in Beyond Dreams’ next for Dangal

