Exclusive: Iqbal Azad joins the cast of Colors’ Meri Bhavya Life

Actor Iqbal Azad who is presently seen in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, in the role of Jayesh Chitnis, the father of the protagonist played by Sriti Jha, has baggd his next role on TV. He has joined the cast of Colors’ upcoming show Meri Bhavya Life. Produced by Sphere Origins, the show will be an inspiring story of a confident girl who is on the heftier side. Karan Vohra and Prisha Dhatwalia will play the leads in the show.

We hear that Iqbal Azad has been roped into the show to play the father of the female protagonist, played by Prisha Dhatwalia who happens to be a digital content creator.

