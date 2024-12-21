Exclusive: Prachi Kowli joins the cast of Sphere Origins’ Meri Bhavya Life for Colors

Noted actress Prachi Kowli, who was last seen in Kathaa Ankahee on Sony TV, will soon be back on the television screen. She will be seen in the Colors’ upcoming show Meri Bhavya Life, which will depict the journey of a street-smart girl who is towards the heftier side. The promo and first look of the protagonist are out and have garnered a good response. The show will be produced by Sphere Origins.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported about the lead actors being Karan Vohra and Prisha Dhatwalia in the show. Karan was last seen in Main Hoon Saath Tere while Prisha is a newcomer, who is a known digital creator from Delhi. We also wrote about seasoned actress Manasi Salvi being part of the show. If you have missed reading these articles, you can check them here.

Prachi has been known for her portrayals in shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Aaina.

As per a reliable source, “Prachi will play a prominent role, which will be positive.”

