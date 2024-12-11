Exclusive: Karan Vohra bags the lead role in Sphere Origins’ next for Colors

Sphere Origins which has offered the Hindi TV audience many path-breaking and engrossing projects for the small screen, will soon come up with yet another endearing fiction show on Colors. The production house’s last venture for television was the successful concept Kathaa Ankahee starring Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma for Sony TV. The banner also entertained audiences with its show on Star Plus, Pandya Store. Now, the news that we have got at IWMBuzz.com is that Sphere Origins is making a show for Colors for which they have finalized popular actor Karan Vohra as the lead.

Yes, you heard it right!! We hear that Karan Vohra will play the leading man in the banner’s next fiction property for Colors. As for Karan, he was last seen in Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere which depicted the beautiful story of a child choosing the life partner for his mother. Karan is known for his shows Zindagi Ki Mehek, Pinjra Khubsurti Ka, Imlie etc.

As for the Sphere show, not much is known as of now about the concept and the broad plot. However, it is touted to be a family drama.

We buzzed Karan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Sphere Origins is a renowned production house that has bankrolled popular shows like Balika Vadhu, Jyoti, Mere Angne Mein, Peshwa Bajirao, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka etc.

As for Colors, it has a good promising lineup of fiction properties all ready for launch. Mannat, starring Adnan Khan and Ayesha Singh is produced by

Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. Rahul Tewary Productions and Rolling Tales Production’s show Dono Mile Iss Tarah will have Mishkat Varma and Tanisha Mehta playing lead roles.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.