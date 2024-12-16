Exclusive: Content creator Prisha Dhatwalia to play the lead in Sphere Origins’ new Colors show

Sphere Origins, the renowned production house that has bankrolled popular shows like Balika Vadhu, Jyoti, Mere Angne Mein, Peshwa Bajirao, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka etc, is presently working on a new fiction concept for Colors. The show which is slated to be the remake of a successful South show, will be launched soon.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about popular actor Karan Vohra being the male lead on the show. We have also written about Manasi Salvi playing a significant role in the show. Karan was last seen in Main Hoon Saath Tere while Manasi was seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. If you have not read these stories, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Karan Vohra bags the lead role in Sphere Origins’ next for Colors

Exclusive: Manasi Salvi bags Sphere Origins’ show for Colors

We now hear of a new face being launched in the show as the female lead. A noted content creator from Delhi, Prisha Dhatwalia has been finalized opposite Karan Vohra as the female lead of the show.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Vidhaan Sharma to feature in Vikram Bhatt’s Tumko Meri Kasam

It’s essential to use it in moderation to avoid negative impacts: Dipshikkha Nagppal on social media usage