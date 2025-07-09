Exclusive: Dangal’s Prem Leela to end on 13 July

Prem Leela, the epic love story concept produced by 4 Lions Films and creatively helmed by Rupali Guha, will soon shut shop. Yes, Dangal will soon axe the sho,w which has Aakash Ahuja and Saachi Tiwari as leads. The show was set in the raw and rugged lands of Chambal, where hatred and vengeance rule. Prem Leela provided a unique platform for a love story to blossom amidst bloodshed and enmity. This love story drama was mounted on a big scale, giving viewers huge expectations.

The news that we at IWMBuz.com have got is that Prem Leela will air its last episode on 13 July. We hear that the channel has decided to shut it down, after it returned low ratings.

Recently, the show had taken a small leap in time, with the entry of actress Meghna Kukreja, forming a love triangle between the new character, Prem and Leela in the plot. This sudden decision of the channel has indeed put a roadblock in the path of the show.

Exclusive: Meghna Kukreja to play the parallel lead in Dangal’s Prem Leela

As we know, Dangal recently closed down the show Dilwali Dulha Le Jayengi, which had Jay Soni and Sanchita Ugale playing the leads.

Exclusive: Dangal’s Dilwali Dulha Le Jayengi to go off air on 21 June

We buzzed the channel spokesperson but did not get through with a revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.