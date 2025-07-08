Prem Leela Upcoming Twist: Rudrakshi plots to kill Leela; Leela saves Prem

Prem Leela the Dangal television show produced by 4 Lions Films and creatively helmed by Rupali Guha, recently took a small jump in time after which Prem (Aakash Ahuja) and Leela (Saachi Tiwari) were seen pining over parenthood. The show had an entry in the form of Nupur, played by Meghna Kukreja, who was Prem’s childhood friend and a doctor too. As we know, the show has Aakash Ahuja playing Prem and Saachi Tiwari playing the role of Leela.

The upcoming track will be focussing on a function held in Prem’s house where a lot of guests will be present. Rudrakshi (Monalisa) will plan to kill Leela and eliminate her from the thick of things. She will plant a chandelior fall during the function, right over Leela and will plot to make it look like an accident. However, Nupur will spot Leela in trouble. And what will follow will be big drama wherein eventually Prem will come right under the chandelior which will be about to fall. A daring heroic save from Leela will save the life of Prem.

What will happen next?

Prem Leela, produced by Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films, is set in the raw and rugged lands of Chambal, where hatred and vengeance rule. Prem Leela provides a unique platform for a love story to blossom amidst bloodshed and enmity. This love story drama has been mounted on a big scale, giving viewers huge expectations. The show is creatively helmed by Rupali Guha.