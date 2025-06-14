Exclusive: Dangal’s Dilwali Dulha Le Jayengi to go off air on 21 June

Dangal’s show Dilwali Dulha Le Jayengi produced by S3 Info Media, is yet another show that will shut shop owing to low ratings. The show saw Sanchita Ugale and Sorab Bedi playing the leads. However, recently, Sorab was replaced by the popular actor Jay Soni as the lead. Now, the news is that the show will end its journey soon. The show is slated to wrap up its shoot in a few days.

As per a reliable source, “The show did not get the desired TRP as well as the time spent, which resulted in the channel deciding to end it.”

The show had Jay Soni, Sanchita Ugale playing the leads, with Richa Sony playing a vital role.

The show’s concept seemed interesting with a girl named Sukoon longing to find her childhood friend and soulmate. The show had the typical Jab We Met flavour with the young and spirited girl Sukoon, being on a search to find her Dulha, a guy whom she has only seen during their childhood. Sukoon’s character was similar to the chirpy, confident Geet from Jab We Met.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

