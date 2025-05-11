Exclusive: Jay Soni to replace Sorab Bedi as lead in Dangal’s Dilwali Dulha Le Jayengi?

The news from the Dangal show Dilwali Dulha Le Jayengi produced by S3 Info Media, comes across as unexpected. Well, we at IWMBuzz.com hear exclusively that the show’s male lead, Sorab Bedi, is being replaced.

Yes, the show will soon have a new male lead, and it will be an exit for Sorab.

IWMBuzz.com dug deep and got to know that it will most probably be the popular face Jay Soni, entering the show as the male lead.

Jay was recently seen in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the role of Abhinav Sharma.

As we know, Dilwali Dulha Le Jayengi has Sanchita Ugale playing the role of Sukoon who is in her quest to find her soulmate after years.

As per a reliable source, “The channel and production house came up with this mutual decision to go with the replacement. The reason for the replacement has been kept under wraps. It is heard that the new lead will be starting shoot soon.”

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

As for Jay Soni, he recently donned yet another feather in his cap as he became India’s first digital jockey, appointed by Big FM.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

