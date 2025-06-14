Exclusive: Colors’ Megha Barsenge to end on 29 June

Megha Barsenge, the Colors show produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia, is all set to end its journey. The show has had a good run, even though it falls short of completing a run of one year. The show starring Neil Bhatt, Neha Rana and Kinshuk Mahajan has entertained viewers with its progressive and crisp concept with a lot of engaging outdoor schedules.

The news now is that Megha Barsenge will air its last episode on 29 June. The show recently took a 10-year leap with Neha Rana playing the role of Megha’s daughter Mannu, with Neil Bhatt donning the new role of Kabir. Kinshuk Mahajan, who played the deadly Manoj was seen in a fashionable yet fiery avatar.

The decline in TRP has been a factor against the show for a while. The show also saw a change in time slot, which did not engage with the loyal audience fully, is what the source says.

We buzzed the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

All leading GECs are on the verge of pushing up their ante when it comes to giving good and fresh concepts that will engage the audience more. Colors has recently launched the supernatural show Noyontara produced by Peninsula Pictures. It also has a show on Rajshri Productions to go on air. A concept of Beyond Dreams is also in the pipeline for Colors.

We will miss watching the trio in Megha Barsenge for sure!!