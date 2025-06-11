Exclusive: Sameer Vijayan joins the cast of Manpasand Ki Shaadi on Colors

Actor Sameer Vijayan who was last seen in Colors’ Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann, will join the cast of Rajshri Productions’ upcoming show for Colors titled Manpasand Ki Shaadi. We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, reporting exclusively about newcomers Akshun Mahajan and Esha Suryawanshi playing the leads.

We also wrote about actors Avinash Wadhawan, Gungun Uprari, Milind Gawali, Ankiet N Narang, Suchitra Bandekar, Shilpa Tulaskar, Sailessh Gulabani joining the cast.

Rajshri Productions has given successful shows on TV that include Yahaan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Radha, Ek Shyam, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali, Piyaa Albela etc. Their last work on TV was Dadi Amma… Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! for Star Plus. Rajshri Productions’ acclaimed project on the web space, titled Bada Naam Karenge, launched recently and was well-received by the audiences.

We now hear that Sameer will play an integral role in the cast. Sameer is known for his Marathi and Hindi projects. He is a renowned dubbing artist in the industry.

We buzzed Sameer but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

