Actor Sailessh Gulabani who has featured in popular roles in shows Siya Ke Ram, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Baalveer Returns, Durga – Mata Ki Chaya, Imlie, Tera Yaar Hoon Main etc, has bagged a meaty role in Colors’ next. He will play a vital part in Rajshri Productions’ upcoming show on Colors titled Manpasand Ki Shaadi. We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, reporting exclusively about newcomers Akshun Mahajan and Esha Suryawanshi playing the leads.

For the uninitiated, the Sooraj Barjatya helmed banner has given successful shows on TV that include Yahaan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Radha, Ek Shyam, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali, Piyaa Albela etc. Their last work on TV was Dadi Amma… Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! for Star Plus. Rajshri Productions’ acclaimed project on the web space, titled Bada Naam Karenge, launched recently and was well-received by the audiences.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about newbies Akshun and Esha playing the leads. We also wrote about actors Avinash Wadhawan, Gungun Uprari, Milind Gawali, Ankiet N Narang, Suchitra Bandekar, Shilpa Tulaskar joining the cast. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We now hear of Sailesh joining the cast in a powerful role.

We buzzed Sailesh but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

