Exclusive: Shilpa Tulaskar joins the cast of Rajshri Productions’ Colors show Manpasand Ki Shaadi

Rajshri Productions, the renowned banner is back on television with its new show for Colors, which is titled Manpasand Ki Shaadi. We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, reporting exclusively about newcomers Akshun Mahajan and Esha Suryawanshi playing the leads.

For the uninitiated, the Sooraj Barjatya helmed banner has given successful shows on TV that include Yahaan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Radha, Ek Shyam, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali, Piyaa Albela etc. Their last work on TV was Dadi Amma… Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! for Star Plus. Rajshri Productions’ acclaimed project on the web space, titled Bada Naam Karenge, launched recently and was well-received by the audiences.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about newbies Akshun and Esha playing the leads. We also wrote about actors Avinash Wadhawan, Gungun Uprari, Milind Gawali, Ankiet N Narang, Suchitra Bandekar joining the cast. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Milind Gawali joins the cast of Rajshri Productions’ Colors show

Exclusive: Ankiet N Narang to play the negative lead in Rajshri Productions’ Colors show

We now hear of seasoned actress Shilpa Tulaskar joining the cast of the Rajshri Productions show. Shilpa was last seen on TV in Jhanak. On the big screen, she was seen playing a powerful role in the Nani film Hi Nanna. She has featured in TV shows Ek Deewaana Tha, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma.. Maan Jao, Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi etc.

We buzzed Shilpa but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.