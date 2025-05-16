Exclusive: Milind Gawali joins the cast of Rajshri Productions’ Colors show

Senior actor Milind Gawali, who is a well-known Marathi and Hindi film actor, will soon be seen on the Hindi TV space with Rajshri Productions’ upcoming show for Colors. As we know, Milind played the lead character in Rajan Shahi’s successful Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, which has been remade in Hindi as the successful show Anupamaa. Milind has an enormous work profile in Marathi cinema. On Hindi TV, he has been part of projects Campus, Parivartan etc.

As we know, the upcoming Rajshri Productions show will be a love story cum family drama. The show will have newcomers Akshun Mahajan and Esha Suryawanshi playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, reporting about the actors on board the show. We wrote about Akshun and Esha playing the leads. We also wrote about Avinash Wadhawan and Gungun Uprari playing vital roles in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check them here.

We now hear of Milind playing an important role in the show.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.