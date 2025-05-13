Exclusive: Gungun Uprari joins the cast of Rajshri Productions’ Colors show

Actress Gungun Uprari who was last seen on TV in Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, will get back to the TV space with Colors’ upcoming show. Yes, the actress who has featured in innumerable projects in challenging roles will play a pivotal role in Rajshri Productions’ new show for Colors.

Gungun’s noteworthy works include Bandhan Saat Janmon Ka, Buddha, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Gangaa, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Paapnashini Ganga etc.

As we know, Rajshri Productions has been an acclaimed banner, having given successful shows like Yahaan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Radha, Ek Shyam, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali, Piyaa Albela, Dadi Amma… Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! etc. Now, the banner is working on a family drama cum love story for Colors.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about newcomer actors Akshun Mahajan and Esha Suryawanshi playing the leads in the new show. We also wrote about senior actor Avinash Wadhawan joining the cast of the show in a vital role. If you have missed our stories, you can check them here.

Now, we hear of Gungun playing an integral role in the cast of the show.

