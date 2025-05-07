Exclusive: Avinash Wadhawan joins the cast of Rajshri Productions’ new Colors show

Actor Avinash Wadhawan, who was seen in a vital role recently in Star Plus’ show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, has joined the cast of Rajshri Productions’ upcoming show for Colors. Yes, we at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about newcomers Akshun Mahajan and Esha Suryawanshi playing the leads in the new show.

If you have missed the story, you can check it out here.

Exclusive: Newbies Akshun Mahajan and Esha Suryawanshi to play the leads in Rajshri Productions’ Colors show

As we know, Rajshri Productions has been an acclaimed banner, having given successful shows like Yahaan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Radha, Ek Shyam, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali, Piyaa Albela, Dadi Amma… Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! etc.

Avinash had earlier associated with Rajshri Productions for his author-backed role in the TV show Piya Albelaa.

As per a reliable source, “Avinash Wadhawan will play an interesting role, and will be the male lead’s father in the plot.”

We buzzed Avinash, and he confirmed the news without getting into details, saying, “Yes, I am glad to be doing this show of Rajshri Productions for Colors.”

As for the actor, he is known for his prolific works in shows Piya Albelaa, Balika Vadhu, Doli Armaano Ki, Aggar Tum Na Hote, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua etc.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.