Exclusive: Ankiet N Narang to play the negative lead in Rajshri Productions’ Colors show

Rajshri Productions, the renowned banner in the entertainment industry known for delivering realistic and impactful storytelling, is poised to return to the small screen with an exciting new show on Colors. This acclaimed production house has long been a trailblazer in the television space, consistently introducing fresh talent and innovative concepts. In this upcoming series, viewers can look forward to the debut of two promising newcomers who will take on lead roles, bringing a wave of youthful energy and fresh perspectives to the storyline. Newcomers Akshun Mahajan and Esha Suryawanshi will play the leads in this show for Colors.

For the uninitiated, the Sooraj Barjatya helmed banner has given successful shows on TV that include Yahaan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Radha, Ek Shyam, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali, Piyaa Albela etc. Their last work on TV was Dadi Amma… Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! for Star Plus. Rajshri Productions’ acclaimed project on the web space, titled Bada Naam Karenge, launched recently and was well-received by the audiences.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about newbies Akshun and Esha playing the leads. We also wrote about actors Avinash Wadhawan, Gungun Uprari, and Milind Gawali joining the cast. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We now hear of actor Ankiet N Narang joining the prestigious project as the main negative. Ankiet is known for his impressive portrayals in Divya Drashti, Pavitra Rishta, Udti Ki Naam Rajjo, Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana etc.

As per a reliable source, “He will be the negative lead on the show, and will be seen in an impactful role.”

