TRP Ratings 5 June: Anupamaa On Top; Udne Ki Aasha And Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Take 2nd Spot

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 21 of 2025, 5 June 2025 give us just that!! With the action on the cricketing field getting into the last week of IPL 2025, there has been an obvious shakeup in the ratings of the favourite shows. Anupamaa (Star Plus) bettered its ratings with it getting a TVR of 2.0 and securing the #1 spot on the ratings chart. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) and Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) take the 2nd spot on the ratings list with a rating of 1.9. Star Plus shows Advocate Anjali Awasthi and Jhanak are tagged along with Colors shows Mangal Lakshmi, Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment with a TVR of 1.4.

There are a lot many shows that follow next jointly securing a TVR of 1.4, which include the Colors shows Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2, Mangal Lakshmi and Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, and the Star Plus shows Jhanak and Advocate Anjali Awasthi. Star Plus show Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam is next with a TVR of 1.3. Sony SAB show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Zee TV show Vasudha stay tied with a TVR of 1.2.

Yet again, many shows are tied at the TVR of 1.1 which includes the Colors shows Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav and Mannt Har Khushi Paane Ki and the Zee TV shows Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah and Bhagya Lakshmi. Zee TV shows Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile and Kumkum Bhagya secure a TVR of 1.0, along with the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Colors show Ram Bhavan.

New shows Saru (Zee TV) has a TVR of 0.6 while the Colors show Meri Bhavya Life has a TVR of 0.7.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you?