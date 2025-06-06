Exclusive: Aafreen Dabestani joins the cast of Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season

Young actress Aafreen Dabestani who was recently seen in Kumkum Bhagya, has joined the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ upcoming show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai – Naya Season on Sony TV. The heartwarming love story will bring to the TV screens, the new pair of Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi.

The official promo, recently dropped by Sony TV on Instagram, has already created a wave of excitement among fans. With a refreshing blend of romance, drama, and the emotional depth the series is known for, this new season promises to be a perfect watch for daily prime-time television. The show launches on 16 June and will take the 8.30 PM slot on Sony TV.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about actors Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Divyangana Jain, Yash Pandit, Rohit Choudhary, Arushi Handa, Avirath Parekh, Jyoti Neggii, Pankaj Bhatia, Manoj Kolhatkar, Nitin Bhatia, Gaurav S Bajaj being part of the show. If you have missed reading the stories, you can check them here.

Now we hear of Aafreen Dabestani joining the cast in a meaty role. As for Aafreen, she has featured in TV shows Brahmarakshas 2, Spy Bahu, Kumkum Bhagya etc.

We buzzed Aafreen but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

