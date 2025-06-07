Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Hits Shivansh, Ketki Teaches Payal To Impress The Zaveris

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya continues to rule over hearts after eleven years of successful run with interesting dramas and major twists. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Shivansh (Namik Paul) orders Raunak (Akshay Bindra) and his family’s belongings to be thrown out of the Zaveri mansion, as it now belongs to him. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) tries to convince Shivansh to stop whatever he is doing with the Zaveris.

In the upcoming episode, Shivansh leaves the Zaveri mansion after Prarthana asks him to stop and watch his actions. Prarthana also returns home and starts cooking for Shivansh. She looks happy and willingly prepares the meal for Shivansh, which Bua Maa notices. She tells Prarthana to rest and enjoy herself rather than cook, as she is just a guest for a few days. She also wants to stay like a guest and not like a family member, which upsets Prarthana.

On the other hand, Raunak and Shivansh indulge in a heated argument. Rauank tells him not to test a lover’s patience, while Shivansh asks him not to mess with a husband. Raunak gets angry and starts hitting Shivansh, creating an intense moment. At the same time, Ketki teaches Payal to take benefit of the situation and impress the Zaveri to become their daughter-in-law.

Shivansh comes home, and Prarthana expresses her concern. Shivansh questions her actions, asking if she really cares, to which Prarthana responds by asking if he doubts her. Shivansh tells her that she has not given him any reason to trust her, leaving Prarthana shattered.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.