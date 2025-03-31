Exclusive: Gaurav S Bajaj’s special appearance in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season

Actor Gaurav S Bajaj, who has been featured in TV shows like Piya Rangrezz, Siddhivinayak, Meri Gudiya, Choti Sarrdaarni, etc, will play an interesting special appearance in the upcoming Balaji Telefilms show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season. Starring the popular actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, the show has received immense traction from fans and media, owing to the high expectations that it has. The love tale is slated to launch soon. The promo of the show has captivated audiences, and they are looking forward to the magic created onscreen by Shivangi and Harshad.

We at IWMBuzz.com got to her that Gaurav S Bajaj will be seen in the show in a special appearance role.

As per a reliable source, “Gaurav will be seen in the first episode of the show, in an interesting narrative, which will kickstart the drama in the show.”

The show has a stellar cast, information which we at IWMBuzz.com have been constantly providing to our loyal readers. We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about actors Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Divyangana Jain, Yash Pandit, Rohit Choudhary, Arushi Handa, Avirath Parekh, Jyoti Neggii, Pankaj Bhatia, Manoj Kolhatkar, Nitin Bhatia being part of the show. If you have missed reading the stories, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi NOT part of Balaji Telefilms’ Sony TV show; Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi likely to play leads

We buzzed Gaurav but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.