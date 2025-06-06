Vikrant Massey Reacts To Sony TV’s New Show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Actor Vikrant Massey is a gem of a person. He is celebrated for his exceptional acting skills and his simple personality. But he is not just interested in acting but many other things too, and one is his obsession with history. With his latest post, the actor shared that he has been a great lover of history since childhood. Also, to date, he reads history books.

Amidst his busy schedule, Vikrant randomly saw the promo of recently released Song TV’s new show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, which is based on the life of the great leader Prithviraj Chauhan. The actor highlighted that as he saw the promo, it provoked a thought that he couldn’t resist sharing.

With his long post, Vikrant strongly condemned those saying that Prithviraj Chauhan lost his battle with Mohammad Ghori, sharing the true history that Prithviraj Chauhan won the battle against Mohammad Ghori again and again, and he also forgave him every time. But when Mohammad Ghori won for once, that too by cheating, he arrested Prithviraj Chauhan, plucked his eyes, and gave him a death worse than an animal.

Further, Vikrant highlighted that our neighboring countries think that Prithviraj Chauhan lost but concluded that Prithviraj Chauhan didn’t lose.

Vikrant also emphasized that a nation, society, and civilization are not made or broken by these incidents or wars, but it takes years and sometimes thousands of years to make these decisions.

Also, the Bollywood actor highlights that today, after 1000 years, Prithviraj Chauhan’s birthplace has flourished. Even Delhi, Ajmer, and the whole of India are prosperous and progressing. On the other hand, Mohammad Ghori’s land has become the most backward area in the entire world. Also, Prithviraj Chauhan is living forever in the hearts of people, and we are proud of him, while there is no one in Mohammad Ghori’s land to remember him.

Sony TV show Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. It is produced by Abhimanyu Singh and Roopali Singh and casts Ronit Roy, Padmini Kolhapure, Urva Savaliya, Anuja Sathe, and Avinesh Rekhi.