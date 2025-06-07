Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Warns Anushka, Asks Her To Stay Away From The Oberoi Family

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Aayush breaks her marriage with Shalu in front of everyone, leaving her devastated.

In the upcoming episode, as Shalu comes out of the Oberoi mansion after hearing the heartbreaking announcement, she spots Anushka. Shalu becomes angry and warns Anushka. She tells her never to cross the Oberoi mansion’s door. She also tells her to stay away from the Oberoi family.

Anushka, listening silently, makes weird faces hinting at her cunning intentions. Shalu goes on to say to Anushka that she and Lakshmi are away from the Oberoi house, but this is because of misunderstandings, and misunderstandings won’t stay longer. She highlights that they love the people of this family, and Anushka is not allowed to mess with them. Shalu concludes that one day, Shalu and Lakshmi will return.

