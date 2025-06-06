Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Aayush Cancels His Marriage With Shalu – Is This Malishka’s Victory?

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining viewers for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi allows Shalu to re-open her case and seek justice.

In the upcoming episode, as Shalu comes to the Oberoi house, Aayush makes a shocking revelation. He tells her that they have to delay their marriage not because of anything else but because of the situation. Upon this, Karishma tells Shalu that this marriage is delayed not for a few days but forever. Shalu is heartbroken, while Aayush stays silent. At the same time, Malishka celebrates this moment.

Shalu returns home with the bad news that pisses off Rano. She gets angry and criticizes Aayush’s fake support and trust in Lakshmi. Shalu asks Rano to stay calm. On the other hand, Malishka celebrates her victory with Anushka as she eliminates Lakshmi and Shalu simultaneously.

