Harshad Chopda Opens Up On Experiencing Overnight Stardom, Credits Ekta Kapoor

Harshad Chopda is undoubtedly the favorite of many of us. His charming personality, acting skills, and the way he lights up the moment wherever he goes are just unmatchable. As today marks the birthday of the powerhouse of creativity in the television world, Ekta Kapoor, the actor penned a heartfelt note along with sharing his experience when he first experienced overnight stardom.

Wishing the ace producer and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor a very happy 50th birthday, Harshad shared Ekta’s casual video and penned a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude, wishing her on her special day and also sharing a short story from his life, revealing his first experience of overnight stardom.

Harshad started by revealing that overnight stardom is real, and he experienced this with the first show he signed with Ekta Kapoor, which was Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, in 2008. He wrote, “Overnight stardom is real. I have felt it. The day i signed my first show with you i still remember i was standing in my balcony and i felt the air had changed. My entire life just changed after that.”

Further, Harshad credited Ekta Kapoor and shared how she behaves with creative artists like him: “But what hasn’t changed in the past 17 years is what working with you means to creative people looking for an opportunity, just like I did. I wish I could say the industry needs more people like you, but there is only one and only Ekta Kapoor.”

Lastly, Harshad wishes Ekta on her special day with a sweet message, “Happy birthday Mam. May this year bring you more success more happiness and may all your wishes come true.”

Harshad Chopda is all set to return with his new show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season, on Sony TV. He is paired with Shivangi Joshi, and their chemistry is already creating buzz all over the web. With this show, the actor also reunites with Ekta Kapoor after ages as she is the producer under Balaji Telefilms.