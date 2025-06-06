Aishwarya Khare Bids Farewell To Bhagya Lakshmi Says, “Last Spam As Lakshmi…”

Undoubtedly, it’s an emotional moment for everyone, including the fans and actors, as it has been an almost four-year-long journey for the Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi. As the final day has arrived, the lead actress, Aishwarya Khare, took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude and bid farewell to Lakshmi Oberoi.

On Friday, 6 June, Aishwarya shared a post on her Instagram as she wrapped up the shoot for Bhagya Lakshmi. She dropped an adorable picture with the whole Bhagya Lakshmi team, including Rohit Suchanti, Maera Mishra, Smita Bansal, Munira Kudrati, Aman Gandhi, Parull Chaudhry, and others. She captioned her post, “Hamesha and Forever (with a red heart and evil eye emojis). She also dropped a joining hands emoji, expressing her gratitude for Bhagya Lakshmi.

Aishwarya also shared a selfie of herself, showcasing herself as Lakshmi for the last time. She wrote in the text, “Last spam as lakshmi, soo soo soo grateful. Signing off Bhagya Lakshmi.”

Bhagya Lakshmi wrapped up the shoot today and will soon go off-air. The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. The show casts Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti as the lead pair. The show has been running for three years and ten months now and has won the hearts of people all over the country. RishMi became the audience’s favorite with their on-screen chemistry and acting skills.