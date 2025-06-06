Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Hugs Shivansh, Tries To Calm His Anger

Kumkum Bhagya, a Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the past eleven years, with its storylines experiencing major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Shivansh (Namik Paul) shares his plan with Bua Maa to seek revenge against Smita and Raunak (Akshay Bindra), whom Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) overhears from afar.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana stops Shivansh and runs towards him. She hugs him, which makes Shivansh emotional. She tries to make him understand that if a son tries to seek revenge from his or her mother, eventually, they only experiences the pain. Shivansh looks convinced by her words, but he appears determined and wishes to seek revenge against Smita, so he heads out to execute his plan against the Zaveris.

Later, Prarthana looks tense, but she starts cooking for Shivansh. Witnessing Prarthana’s dedication and affection while cooking, Bua Maa gets worried. She tells Prarthana not to cook food or do anything as this will build a connection with the family and house, which may make it difficult for her to leave as she has to leave the house in a few days. Bua Maa’s harsh words leave Prarthana upset.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.