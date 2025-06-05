Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh Throws Raunak And His Family Out, Prarthana Shocked

Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining viewers for the last eleven years. With major ups and downs, yeh continues to rule our hearts, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Witnessing Shivansh in his most vulnerable state, Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) hugs him to console him and comfort him. Raunak (Akshay Bindra) is pissed with Prarthana and Shivansh’s (Namik Paul) closeness. Smita slaps Raunak as he fails to accept that truth.

In the upcoming episode, Shivansh becomes revengeful and decides to teach Raunak a lesson. He shares his plan with Bua Maa. He tells her that he will surprise Raunak in a way that he will never forget this moment. Shivansh also says that with this plan, he will seek revenge on Smita and Rauank. Standing afar, Prarthana overhears Shivansh and Bua Maa’s conversation, leaving her shocked.

Soon, Shivansh arrives at the Zaveri mansion to break out the shocking news. He tells Smita and Raunak that the bank had kept their house as collateral for a loan; he has bought the house from them, so it’s now his house. Smita is shocked by this, while Raunak is filled with anger. Shivansh tells the Zaveri that since the house now belongs to him, they have to vacate the place. Soon, he orders everyone to either throw away or keep whatever they wish, but Smita, Raunak, and the other members’ things should be out of the house as soon as possible, leaving Smita devastated.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.