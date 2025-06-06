Kumkum Bhagya’s Namik Paul Reveals What Keeps Him Fit & Focused

Zee TV‘s Kumkum Bhagya continues to win hearts with its gripping plot twists and evolving character arcs. At the center of recent action-packed sequences is Shivansh, played by Namik Paul, who goes to great lengths to protect his wife, Prarthana (played by Pranali Rathod), by fighting off goons. While audiences are captivated by his on-screen intensity, few know the discipline and effort Namik puts into staying in shape and bringing authenticity to his physically demanding role off-screen.

Despite the unpredictable hours and demanding nature of shoots, Namik has made fitness an essential part of his daily life on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. Known for his strong work ethic and commitment to staying healthy, he finds creative ways to stay active between shots—from quick stretches to bodyweight workouts around the set. He also maintains a balanced diet, often opting for home-cooked meals and hydrating regularly, which helps him stay energized and focused.

Namik Paul shared, “For me, health and fitness have always been non-negotiable. It’s never just been about looking a certain way—it’s about feeling strong, staying energized, and maintaining control over both my mind and body. On the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, I find small windows between scenes to do a few push-ups, jumping jacks, or just take a walk to keep my blood flowing.”

He further added, “I make it a point to carry healthy snacks, stay well-hydrated, and be mindful of what I eat throughout the day. That said, I believe in balance, so I do indulge in a cheat meal now and then. It’s all about enjoying the little things without compromising the bigger picture. On the days I’m not shooting, I work out harder in the gym—my workouts are a mix of strength training, muscle conditioning, and cardio. Fitness is not a phase or a checklist item—it’s what keeps me grounded, centered, and ready to give my best.”

In an industry that demands long hours and emotional intensity, Namik proves that maintaining his health is key to delivering his best, both on-screen and off. As we see on screen persona fight for his wife, will Shivansh and Prarthana’s journey lead them to love after all?

