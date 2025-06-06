Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season 2nd Promo Out, Check Out Show Release Date

Finally, the wait is over! Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, is all set to premiere soon. Just days before the show’s release, the second promo has been released. On Thursday, 5 June, the makers of the show released the second promo, which is just building the anticipation, showcasing the lead characters steaming chemistry.

In the promo, Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) and Rishab (Harshad Chopda) arrive at the gym, where the boys comment on Rishab as he approaches the female area. Rishab removes his zipper and flaunts his body, leading to a fat lady falling down. The boys who were teasing Rishab tried to lift the fat lady,, but they failed,. Then, Rishab liftedlifts her and mademakes her sit. As females try to flirt with Rishab, Bhagyashree gets jealous and takes Rishab with her. She also taunts the boys who are pretending to be strong. Rishab becomes happy with Bhagyashree’s appreciation, but she asks him to control his happiness. Bhagyashree proudly holds Rishab’s hand and steps out, but then an awkward distance develops between the two.

Checkout Promo Here:-

This new promo has just set the bar high, and one cannot wait to see Bhagyashree and Rishab on-screen. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season is all set to premiere on Monday, 16 June 2025. The show will air at the prime time slot of 8:30 PM.