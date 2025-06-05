Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Decides To Reopen Her Case, Aayush Breaks His Relationship With Shalu

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Rano asks Lakshmi and Shalu to take care of themselves as she leaves the police station.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu tries to convince Lakshmi to fight for justice and expose the truth. Lakshmi finds it difficult to make any decision, but she agrees with Shalu. Lakshmi tells Shalu to reopen her case, and it’s a yes from her side. Shalu becomes happy and comes out with a ray of hope.

However, Aayush breaks his relationship with Shalu, which leaves her devastated. As she returns home and Rano discovers Aayush’s action, she is anguished and calls out his fake trust, care, and love. On the other hand, Malishka becomes happy as she overhears Rishi and Aayush’s communication about Lakshmi and Shalu. She also tells Anushka to calm down, as Shalu and Aayush will not reunite anymore.

