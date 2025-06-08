Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh Decides To Remove The Zaveris Himself – Will Prarthana Be Able To Stop Him?

Kumkum Bhagya, a Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the past eleven years with its interesting dramas and major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Shivansh (Namik Paul) and Raunak (Akshay Bindra) indulge in a massive fight. Later, Shivansh doubts Prarthana’s (Pranali Rathod) intentions, which leaves her upset.

In the upcoming episode, Ketki shares about the trouble Zaveris is facing. She asks Payal to impress the Zaveris at this moment, and later on, they can take advantage of them. Ketki reveals that within 48 hours, the Zaveris will have to leave their house, or Shivansh will throw them out. Payal asks her where she learned this, and Ketki shares that her driver updated her.

The next day, Shivansh arrives at the Zaveri house with Prarthana and Bua Maa. He appears firm in his decision and expresses shock that the Zaveris are still in the house. He asks them if the Zaveris will leave the house themselves or if he has to throw them out himself. Raunak gets furious with Shivansh’s rude behavior. Raunak indulges in an argument with Raunak. Meanwhile, Prarthana tries to stop Shivansh, but he doesn’t listen. Then Prarthana takes him aside and tries to make him understand that whatever he is doing is wrong.

It will be interesting to see whether Shivansh stops as Prarthana requests.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.