Exclusive: Jiya Rao to feature in Dangal’s Bade Ghar Ki Chhoti Bahu

Young actress Jiya Rao, who has featured in shows Parashuram, Wagle Ki Duniya, etc, has joined the cast of Dangal’s upcoming show Bade Ghar Ki Chhoti Bahu. The show is produced by Organic Studios Private Limited, helmed by Arka Ganguly, the son of noted writer and Producer Leena Gangopadhyay. The show will see Anupamaa fame Adhik Mehta and Sonal Khilvani playing the leads. The concept will be about the lead girl inspiring many to have an independent life and nurturing their dreams.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported about real-life couple Ankur Malhotra and Ritu Chauhan playing a couple in the show. We also wrote about Anita Kulkarni, Shantanu Monga being cast in the show. If you have missed it, you can check it here.

We now hear of Jiya joining the cast to play a central negative character.

As per a reliable source, “She will play the bhabhi of the female lead. Her character Shreya Roy will be integral to the story line.”

We buzzed Jiya and she confirmed the news without getting into details.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

