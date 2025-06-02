Exclusive: Couple Ankur Malhotra and Ritu Chauhan join the cast of Dangal’s Bade Ghar Ki Chhoti Bahu

Dangal’s upcoming show Bade Ghar Ki Chhoti Bahu will soon launch, adding freshness to the programming lineup. The show is produced by Organic Studios Private Limited, helmed by Arka Ganguly, the son of noted writer and Producer Leena Gangopadhyay. The show will see Anupamaa fame Adhik Mehta and Sonal Khilvani playing the leads. The show will be about the lead girl inspiring many to have an independent life, nurturing their dreams.

The show will also see real-life couple Ankur Malhotra and Ritu Chauhan joining the cast in vital roles. Ankur will play the elder brother of the male lead, with Ritu playing his onscreen wife. Ankur has done projects like Dabangg 3, Maddam Sir etc. Ritu has been part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri etc. They will play integral roles in the show.

Dangal TV is known for its unique shows with deep-rooted culture, especially taking stories from North Indian households. And yet again, it is all set to bring something new for the viewers with its upcoming show named Bade Ghar Ki Chhoti Bahu. The makers of the show have yet to reveal more details about the show. However, anticipation builds as the name of the show itself suggests it will be full of drama, emotions, and twists. Let us wait for the show to begin as the concept looks interesting.

